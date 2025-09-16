Gov’t dismisses Assembly’s recommendation against ministers, officials in Russian oil scandal  

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Gambia government yesterday rejected the National Assembly’s investigative findings and recommendations against former petroleum minister, now minister of tourism Abdou Jobe and former police chief and current minister of Interior Abdoulie Sanyang in the Russian oil scandal.

A joint committee of the Public Finance Accounts Committee (FPAC) and Public Enterprise Committee (PEC) of the Assembly investigated the suspected dubious importation and sale of petroleum products from a Russian ship and recommended a vote of censure against the two cabinet ministers for a litany of violations and abuse of office.

Minister Abdoulie Jobe

According to the parliamentary committee, Minister Jobe “may have committed misconduct” in his role in the purported government policy that allowed owners of the Russian oil, Apogee FZC, to deposit their product at the Gam Petroleum depot, giving them a monopoly over local oil marketing companies.

Lawmakers also found that this purported government policy did not go through the due consultative process required and there was no evidence of its approval by the cabinet, even though Minister Jobe claimed that it was discussed there. The committee further reported that Minister Jobe allegedly interfered in the police investigations following the arrest of the principal suspect Mr Aurimas Steiblys, who was arrested, detained briefly and released without charges, after which he reportedly fled the country.

Gov’t’s response

Presenting the government’s response to the inquiry report and recommendation on Minister Jobe, Finance Minister Seedy Keita told the Assembly that government holds the view that the former minister of petroleum, Mr Abdoulie Jobe acted within his ministerial powers to issue the policy dated 30th October 2023.

“What the minister has done is a policy which we deem is within his authority. Ministers have the authority to issue policy directives that are deemed necessary in enhancing the operation of their sectors and at the same time not compromising the wellbeing of other stakeholders,” Finance Minister Keita argued

Former IGP Abdoulie Sanyang, now Interior Minister

In the case of former IGP Sanyang the parliamentary committee observed that he “prematurely halted” the police investigation in the report of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), and also failed to keep proper command authority in the handling of the investigation as IGP.

The committee recommended for him to be administratively held to account for his inaction following receipt of the intelligence report.

Gov’t’s response

However in its response, government stated, through Finance Minster Seedy Keita, that the police acted following the receipt of the intelligence report from the FIU and also commenced an investigation into the activities of Apogee FZC, Creed Energy and Ultimate Biege Logistics for potential violations and that the investigation was only halted after the source of funds was established.

Gam Petroleum GM Yoro Jallow

The Assembly recommended for the immediate suspension of the General Manager of Gam Petroleum, Yoro Jallow, and initiation of criminal perjury proceedings against him for “deliberately misleading” parliament. Lawmakers also accused Jallow of acting as an agent for Apogee FZC in the sale of the oil by introducing them to local oil marketing companies and facilitating “preferential treatment, regulatory evasion, and monopolistic practices” in their favour.

Gov’t’s response

According to the government, sending Jallow on administrative leave pending the review outcome for alleged perjury would not be necessary at this stage, and that allegations of perjury against him fall within the investigative remit of the police who should first investigate to establish whether sufficient evidence exists to support the allegation.

Government further argued that the decision regarding the administrative leave of Mr Jallow falls within the purview of the board of Gam Petroleum and that government does not have absolute control over the depot and “cannot just impose a course of action without taking it to the board.

SIU Commander Pa Alieu Jawara

Government accepted the recommendation for the Attorney General to constitute a special panel to further investigate the conduct of police SIU Commander Pa Alieu Jawara in the course of investigation as well as the procedure adopted by the Gambia Police Force in the investigation against Mr Aurimus.

Other recommendations

On the recommendation for the Registrar General to immediately present a petition to the High Court to compulsorily wind up Ultimate Beige Logistics in The Gambia, the government said the Ministry of Justice will assess the legal and factual basis for initiating compulsory winding-up proceedings against the company and should sufficient grounds be established, the necessary petition will be filed before the High Court.

The government further stated that the recommendation to bar Mr. Akufo, one of the suspects in the case from acting as a director or officer in any company operating in The Gambia can only happen if ordered by a competent court and that the Attorney General does not have the legal authority to unilaterally bar an individual from serving as a company director.