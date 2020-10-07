31 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
type here...
News

Gov’t lifts ban on ‘lumos’

0
ebrima
- Advertisement -

The Gambia government has announced the reopening of all lumo markets in the country.

A statement issued by government spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh said: “Effective immediately, His Excellency President Adama Barrow is pleased to declare all ‘lumo’ markets throughout the jurisdiction of The Gambia open.

- Advertisement -

“All ‘lumo’ market committees, traders, visitors and supervisory Area Councils are urged to continue adhering to “The Public Health Emergency Act (Dangerous Infectious Diseases) Protection Regulations, 2020, including the wearing of facemasks, provision of handwashing facilities and regular cleansing of market areas.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMusa Juwara completed loan move to Boavista
Next articleKandeh accuses Barrow of breaking Covid-19 rules
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

‘PLANS TO RESURRECT DRAFT WITHOUT CRC ARE UNLAWFUL’

By Omar Bah A former special adviser to President Adama Barrow has said the government's plan to appoint an independent body of stakeholders to review...
Read more
News

Schools reopen next Wednesday

By Omar Bah The Minister of Basic and Secondary Education yesterday announced that junior and senior schools will reopen throughout the country on Wednesday 14...
Read more
News

EU no longer funding Ecomig

By Omar Bah The European Union Ambassador in The Gambia, Attila Lajos has disclosed that the EU has since March stopped funding the West African...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

scorpion

SAINTFIET LANDS TROOPS FOR PORTUGAL CAMPING

Coach Tom Saintfiet has begun putting together his team for the Afcon qualifiers with ten-day camping in Portugal where he has already arrived assembling...
Standard place hold 1

The adventures of Alkatan Part 7

barrow 2

A determined Machiavellian wannabe; the revolution will not be televised

Letter2Editor

Letters: On the appointment of Buah Saidy as Governor of the Central Bank

mai

‘PLANS TO RESURRECT DRAFT WITHOUT CRC ARE UNLAWFUL’

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions