Gov’t lifts ban on ‘lumos’

The Gambia government has announced the reopening of all lumo markets in the country.

A statement issued by government spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh said: “Effective immediately, His Excellency President Adama Barrow is pleased to declare all ‘lumo’ markets throughout the jurisdiction of The Gambia open.

“All ‘lumo’ market committees, traders, visitors and supervisory Area Councils are urged to continue adhering to “The Public Health Emergency Act (Dangerous Infectious Diseases) Protection Regulations, 2020, including the wearing of facemasks, provision of handwashing facilities and regular cleansing of market areas.”