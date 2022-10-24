Gov’t rushes to avert flight cancelations after adverse airport security audit

By Lamin Cham

The Standard has been reliably informed that the authorities have immediately sprung to action to urgently fix queries raised in a security audit report by a leading airline, complaining about the substandard nature of firefighting equipment at the Banjul Airport as well as the presence of garbage that can attract birds dangerous to aircraft landing or taking off.

Titan Airlines, one of the carriers critical to the new tourist season, threatened to cancel its four planned flights unless the airport fire protection service and garbage issues are fixed.

According to reliable sources, the authorities have already ordered a spare part for the faulty fire engine and both the part and expert fixing it were due in Banjul Saturday with the vehicle expected to be fully operational from today, Monday.

On the issue of garbage around the airport, The Standard understood that most of the garbage around New Yundum as well as Lamin new market areas have been removed in a huge and quick operation over the last few days. The Standard saw heavy loaders and trucks busy at various dumpsites transporting garbage away.

The security audit report has concerned the authorities who are worried by the reputational damage it can cause to the country at the beginning of what promises to be a good tourist season.