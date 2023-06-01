Gov’t says Securiport not authorised to increase airport fee

The ministry of interior has expressed dismay over the decision by Securiport to increase security fees at the airport without consulting or seeking authorisation from the government.

The ministry’s statement came following complaints from travellers about the sudden increment of the fees from D1000 to D1200.

The ministry’s statement reads: “The ministry of interior learns with consternation that Securiport has increased the security fee at the Banjul International Airport from D1000 to D1,200. This increment was done without consultation or authorisation from the ministry of interior. Therefore, the security fee remains D1000 or $20 as the Gambia government has not changed the current fee. Meanwhile, the ministry of interior regrets this unfortunate development and assures citizens and travellers of its consistency in diligently fulfilling its oversight mandate to the Gambian people,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Securiport did not respond to our request for comments. The governments was greeted with more criticism by Gambians who said the entire fee should be scrapped all together.