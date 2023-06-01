BCC mayor, NPP councillors take oath at separate ceremonies

Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has renewed her commitment to continue transforming the capital,in her new term.

Addressing Banjulians shortly after taking her oath yesterday, Mayor Lowe added: “I will work hard to address all your challenges and concerns. During my campaign,I introduced an eight-point manifesto which I and my team consider the most pressing issues faced by people in the City. They include affordable housing schemes, women and youth empowerment, education, waste management, sports, health care,religion and culture. We will endeavour to fulfil our promise,” she said.

Mayor Lowe however said for the council to achieve these targets all hands must be on deck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mayor Lowe’s swearing has not gone without controversy as the seven NPP councillors who were also supposed to be sworn-in marched out of the BCC premises blaming the organisers for failing to provide seats for their party executives and reserving most seats for UDP supporters.

This was however refuted by Mayor Lowe’s adviser,

Macoumba Sanneh, who told journalists that the councillors were provided seats, and the rest of the seats were for invitees on first come first serve bases. He said there was no need for the NPP councillors to boycott the event.

“This is a day for Banjulians, not a party day. They were allocated seats, but for the supporters, it is an open invitation,” Sanneh said.

Meanwhile the NPP councillors were later sworn in at a ceremony at the BCC attended by party officials.

In Brikama, the newly elected West Coast Region chairman, Yankuba Darboe took his oath yesterday. His deputy is Ismaila Jallow the councilor of Suba ward.