Gov’t suspends use of paracetamol syrup following baby deaths

The director of health services has written to heads of hospitals and clinics instructing them to forthwith suspend dispensing paracetamol syrup.

In the memo written yesterday, Dr Mustapha Bittaye informed: “With the ongoing investigation on the Acute Kidney Injury outbreak in the country, it is now concluded that the possible causes are E.coli and possibly toxicity from syrup paracetamol. As the investigation continues, we write to inform you all that hand washing should be encouraged in all clinics especially in IMNCI (Integrated Management of Newborn and Childhood Illnesses) clinics…”

The directive advised that instead of dispensing the paracetamol syrup, the alternative of crushing tablets is encouraged.

The Standard broke the news yesterday that the health authorities were investigating whether the use of paracetamol syrup was reponsible for the deaths of the babies last month.