Gov’t tasks GRA to collect D19 billion in 2024

By Omar Bah

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority, Yankuba Darboe, has disclosed that the Government of The Gambia has tasked the institution to collect at least D19 billion next year.

Speaking to senior GRA officials he made surprise call on Tuesday, CG Darboe expressed optimism that the authority will meet the 2023 target of D15,208 billion before the end of December and start working on the new target effective January 2024.

The GRA boss fell short of disclosing what the authority collected so far and the balance but expressed optimism that the authority has the manpower and capacity to meet its targets.

He urged the authority’s senior staff to prepare for the challenge ahead and the need for them to double up their efforts.

“We need more team spirit, cooperation and commitment to be able to achieve our aspirations. I know we have done a lot together over the past few years but the current realities would require us to double up our efforts,” he said.

The GRA board chair, Lucy Fye Jagne, commended the staff and management. She said the new target demonstrates how much the government trusts GRA’s capability.

“This is a challenge to all of us to ensure that we did not disappoint,” she said.

She advised the GRA staff to always demonstrate maturity and serve as good ambassadors of the GRA.

Meanwhile, CG Darboe and his deputy are expected to lead a delegation on a nationwide tour.