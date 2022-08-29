29.2 C
Gambia News

Gov’t urged to grant amnesty to Sanyang youths on trial

By Omar Bah

The chairman of Sanyang Village Development Committee has appealed for mercy for youth currently on trial for arson.

The 22 youths were arrested on 15 April 2022, after taking part in violent protests sparked by the killing of their compatriot by a Senegalese. They were charged with four criminal charges over the violent protest which led to the burning of the Sanyang police station and a Chinese fishmeal factory in the village.

But the VDC chair, Lamin Bojang is now appealing to the authorities to consider granting them amnesty.

“I want to appeal to the government to grant the youth amnesty. What happened was a mistake and we have regretted,” Bojang said at the inauguration of the rehabilitated Sanyang police station.

The Councillor of Sanyang Ward, Boto Bojang urged the different political factions in Sanyang to put their differences aside for the sake of unity. “Politics is now over; we should focus on nation-building and avoid letting our political differences come between us. We are all Gambians before being members or supporters of our various political parties,” the UDP councillor said.

