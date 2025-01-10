GPA, Albayrak Group host stakeholder meeting on Port concession transition

- Advertisement -

On 7 January 2025, The Gambia Ports Authority with the Albayrak group of companies successfully hosted a port stakeholder meeting on the transition to the new Public-Private Partnership under the Port Concession. This was held at the Atlantic Hotel, Banjul.

The GPA Managing Director Ousman Jobarteh led the discussions on the modernisation agenda, outlining the objectives of the Concession and expectations. He emphasized that this initiative, structured as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), fully involves the Gambia Ports Authority and aims to enhance efficiency and boost productivity. Mr. Jobarteh encouraged port users and the shipping community to embrace the transition with a positive mindset, recognizing its potential to drive growth and improve operations.

Key discussions also included access control protocols, and transitioning strategies from Albayrak’s General Manager, the Commissioner of Customs also highlighted the benefits of technology integration and increased digitalisation. A vibrant Q&A session addressed concerns and captured valuable insights from stakeholders, notably on job security, small and medium businesses operating within the Port, vendors, truck drivers’ Association, Dockworkers, shipping agencies, clearing and forwarding agents, statutory agencies mandated to operate at the Port, casual workers and other parties within the Port ecosystem.