Africell mystery box content revealed: A festive surprise for Esther Nnamonu

The anticipation and excitement surrounding Africell’s mystery box promotion during the Christmas period culminated in a thrilling live reveal that has caught the attention of many. The telecommunications giant, renowned for its innovative customer engagement strategies, had set up a giant Christmas gift box in front of its headquarters, adorned with a massive QR code inviting the public to scan and make their guesses about the content inside.

As part of the festive festivities, Africell teased a lineup of incredible prizes that could be won, including a Camera, a drone, an Iphone 16 Pro Max, D200,000, and D300,000. The mystery box quickly became a hot topic of conversation, with many hopeful contenders speculating about what treasures lay within.

The moment everyone had been waiting for finally arrived as Africell hosted a live event on TV to unveil the contents of the mystery box. The excitement reached a fever pitch as the celebrated winner’s number was announced. To her delight and surprise, Esther Nnamonu, a student at the University of The Gambia, walked away with an impressive cash prize of 300,000 dalasis.

This remarkable surprise is just another illustration of Africell’s commitment to rewarding its loyal customers and bringing festive joy during the holiday season. Starting the new year 2025 with a grand prize of D1,000,000 on the Nekal Millionaire Ak Africell 2.0. Africell has once again proven its dedication to delighting subscribers. The year 2025 has started with a bang, and Africell continues to set the bar high in customer engagement while fostering a spirit of excitement and anticipation among its users.

With such groundbreaking initiatives, Africell not only adds value to its services but also cultivates a sense of community and celebration among its customers. As the New Year unfolds, one can only wonder what surprises Africell has in store next for its ever-growing family of users. Congratulations to Esther, and here’s to more thrilling adventures from Africell in the years to come!