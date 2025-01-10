Foundation donates to SOS Children’s Village

- Advertisement -

Junior Foundation for Kids in Need, a non-profit foundation, recently donated food and non-food items to SOS Children’s Villages in Bakoteh.

The donation included a bag of rice, two bags of detergents, three packs of soap, five packets of nappies, and D5000.

The items were part of the proceeds from the recently organised RammUnisex Kids fashion show, which took place on the 29th of December, 2024, at Jama Hall.

“Last year, I came across a social media post highlighting the urgent need to support children. This inspires us to start our support at the SOS Children’s village. However, our ultimate goal is to reach out to all underprivileged children in the country,” said Nyahally Samateh, founder and CEO of RammUnisex.

She added that the foundation is open to collaborating with organisations and philanthropists with similar objectives.

Receiving the donation, Marie Mendy, a staff member of SOS Children’s Village, expressed gratitude to the foundation and encouraged it to continue supporting such initiatives.

Established in 2021, the foundation officials remain committed to supporting underprivileged children in the country.