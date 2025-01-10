50 SMEs receive trademark certificates

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Some 50 small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) and Gambian business owners recently received trademark certificates after completing an intensive 6-month training on the IP+ program.

Hosted at the Dental and Medical Office in Kanifing, The initiative was funded by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in partnership with the Ministry of Justice and the Gambia Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

The IP+ Program, an initiative of WIPO, is geared towards supporting SMEs in Africa to be able to have access to intellectual property protection, IP skills, and business skills that they can use to grow and develop their business.

The goal is to empower SMEs to leverage a tool for growth and sustainability.

David Jeng, the lead consultant for the IP+ Program, said the goal of the IP is to support women SMEs in the Gambia. The project will support and train 50 women.

“They were trained on IP and all aspects of intellectual property, from patents, trademarks, utility models, industrial design, and trade secrets. They were also helped to implement businesses, and the project has ensured significant growth in their businesses. Over 30% of an increase in terms of their revenue has been registered,” he said.

He said the project has also registered The Gambia’s first utility model.

“This is also another significant milestone for not only women but for the country as well. This is the first cohort of 50 women entrepreneurs who have undergone comprehensive mentorship coaching in all aspects of IP,” he disclosed.

He commended WIPO for supporting the project and the Ministry of Justice and the IP office for their constant dedication towards the promotion of IP in The Gambia.

“We recognise the Gambia Chamber of Commerce for always supporting private sector-led initiatives, especially for women,” he added.

Abdoulie Colley, Registrar General at the Ministry of Justice, said SMEs contribute significantly to The Gambia’s economy. “Leveraging IP as a means to grow their businesses can take them to the next level,” Colley remarked.

He thanked the participants for completing the rigorous training program, noting it will help them expand their businesses, create jobs, and explore new revenues.

Rose Coker, founder of the RoseAfriq brand, said the 6-month training on IP has enlightened her more on intellectual property.

“Basically, IP is an innovation that an individual creates within their business. It could be your brand name or your logo. That’s why all logos are very different, and all logos mean different things,” she noted.