GPPA trains staff, private suppliers on procurement portal

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) recently concluded 4-day training for two sets of groups on a digital system (GPPA procurement portal) held at its main office.

This training was aimed at equipping staff, other POs, and private suppliers with the necessary knowledge for their transition from analog to digital.

The training was presided over by Fatou Ceesay, the CEO of ZigTech, and David Ladipo, marking a significant step in the evolution of procurement processes in the country.

Fatou Ceesay initiated the training session with an introduction to the recently developed portal, emphasizing its significance followed by David Ladipo who extensively explored the functionalities of the portal.

ZigTech, a company known for its creative solutions, provided the training to give GPPA employees a comprehensive understanding of the newly created site. With the help of this state-of-the-art site, the procurement landscape in The Gambia will soon experience a transformation, moving from analog procedures to an advanced digital platform.

This historic training session not only marks a turning point for GPPA but also places ZigTech at the forefront of The Gambia’s technological advancement, making a lasting impression on the country’s procurement system.

In the same development, the Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) will today Wednesday 22 November continue training 11 targeted procuring organizations (2 participants from each institution) and on Thursday, November 23 private suppliers (20 participants) will also be trained.

These trainees are going to be trained on the usage of the GPPA procurement portal, an initiative being championed by GPPA’s visionary Director General, Phoday M. Jaiteh.