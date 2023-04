By Omar Bah

Yankuba Darboe, the Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday confirmed to The Standard that the authority has collected over D1.5 billion revenue in March.

“This is the highest collection manage by the authority in a month in the country’s history,” CG Darboe said.

The record-breaking collection is associated to the authority’s migration to digital technology, notably, the Asycuda world.