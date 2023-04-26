GRA to host customs directors conference

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) will host the 29th Conference of Director Generals of West and Central Africa from the 4 to 5 May 2023 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

A statement from the Authority said the event which will bring together 24 countries will be attended by the Secretary General of the World Customs Organisation, Dr Kunio Mikuriya and other special delegates from AU, Ecowas, World Bank, IMF among others.

The event is organised under the theme; “nurturing the next generation by promoting a culture of knowledge sharing and professional pride in customs”.

“The convergence will be presided by the finance and audit committee meeting taking place from the 27 to 28 April and the experts committee meeting from the 2 to 3 May 2023.

“Given the significance of this event, President Adama Barrow will officially preside over the opening of the Director Generals’ Conference on the 4 May 2023,” the statement said.

The Authority also expressed delight to have been given the opportunity to host the international convergence which demonstrates its commitment in promoting the significant role Customs plays in facilitating global trade and strengthening security. “It will also showcase Destination Gambia as the Smiling Coast of Africa,” it added.

Commenting on the significance of the meeting, GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe said the week-long program will bring together an array of senior personalities in the business around the world.

“The reasons why we are doing this is to share experience and knowledge among the member countries and as well discuss means of building our capacities which is very key because the capacities of the member countries are not the same,” he said.

CG Darboe said the meeting will assess the capacities of the different member states during the meeting which will help them to make informed decisions when reaching to the World Customs Organisation for support in the areas of capacity building.