Gratitude in the month of mercy: A thank you to my wife, Ellen Njie

By Mam Njie

As we celebrate Mawlud al-Nabi (Gamo) — the blessed month in which our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was born — I am reminded of his teachings on mercy, gratitude, and the honour due to those closest to us. It is in this spirit, the Month of Mercy, that I pause to give thanks to my wife, Ellen Njie, daughter of Pierre Sarr Njie and Anna Ngoloh Njie. She has been my partner, my confidante, and my silent strength — a living example of the mercy and love that Mawlud al-Nabi inspires in our lives.

The Prophet (PBUH) said: “The best of you are those who are best to their wives.” This teaching strengthens my resolve to honour Ellen not only with words, but with daily actions of kindness, loyalty, and care.

In our Gambian culture, it is not common to openly express gratitude to one’s spouse. Too often, these words are saved for funerals or moments of loss. What I am doing through this article may therefore seem “un-Gambian.” But I believe that love and appreciation should be spoken while our loved ones are alive, present, and able to hear it. And so, I say thank you to Ellen now, from the depths of my soul.

From a single soul

The Qur’an reminds us in Surah An-Nisa (4:1):\

“Be mindful of your Lord, who created you from a single soul, and from it created its mate, and through both spread countless men and women.”

Ellen has been that “other half” of my soul. In her, I have found balance, dignity, and love. She has stood beside me in hardship and triumph, equal in worth and unwavering in loyalty.

Strength in faith and patience

Surah Maryam tells the story of Maryam (Mary), a woman of deep faith and patience who carried unimaginable burdens with dignity. Ellen’s quiet strength reflects that same model of womanhood. Her ability to endure trials without bitterness, to nurture without complaint, and to raise her voice in prayer has carried our family through many storms.

Some of those trials were moments of profound fear and uncertainty — hearing a vehicle stopping outside our compound very late at night, the phone ringing with the number displayed as “blank”, or receiving an unexpected invitation to the NIA, not knowing when I would return or if I would ever return. In those nights of anxiety, it was Ellen’s unwavering courage, her faith, and her quiet reassurance that kept me grounded and gave me the strength to face whatever lay ahead.

A voice that matters

Surah Al-Mujadila (58:1) begins with the story of a woman whose plea was heard by Allah Himself. Ellen’s voice has been such a guiding light for me. Her wisdom, cautions, and encouragements have shaped my path. Many times, her counsel has been the difference between hesitation and courage, between wrong turns and right decisions.

More precious than rubies

The Bible speaks of the worth of a wife in Proverbs 31:10:

“A virtuous woman is worth far more than rubies.”

That is Ellen. Her value cannot be measured in gold or jewels but in her honesty, devotion, and love. And Ephesians 5:25 reminds me of my duty:

“Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.”

Ellen has sacrificed, cared, and prayed for our family in ways words cannot capture. My role, therefore, is not only to say “thank you,” but to honour her daily with respect, loyalty, and love.

My prayer of gratitude

I thank you, Ellen — for your patience, your sacrifices, your unshakable faith, and your laughter that fills our home with light. I pray to Allah, the Most Merciful, to bless you with health, peace of heart, and endless joy.

As the Qur’an tells us in Surah Ar-Rum (30:21):

“And among His signs is that He created for you spouses from among yourselves so that you may find comfort in them. And He has placed between you affection and mercy.”

Indeed, in you I have found comfort, affection, and mercy. And for that, my dearest Ellen, I will be forever grateful — not in silence, not too late, but here and now, while you can hear me and know how deeply you are loved.

In this blessed month of Mawlud al-Nabi, as we reflect on the mercy and guidance of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), I celebrate you, Ellen, for being the mercy in my own life.