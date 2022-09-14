GRTS to cease covering organisers of industrial actions

National broadcaster GRTS will henceforth cease providing platform to organisers of industrial actions.

According to a memo signed by Director General, Malick Jeng, addressed to the deputy director general and directors of news and current Affairs, TV and radio programmes, all staff of the news and current affairs department are to cease providing platforms for all organisers of industrial actions (strikes) in all sectors. ”It is not our calling as national broadcaster to promote any action that can destabilise the nation or put our people in difficult circumstances. On the contrary, we should feature the official reaction of government agencies and law enforcement authorities. Trade unionists should engage the relevant Government institutions such as Department of Labour to resolve the issues,” the memo, seen by The Standard, concluded.