GTSC intercepts passenger hiding drugs in bluetooth speaker

By Olimatou Coker

Personnel of the Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) recently intercepted a passenger trying to smuggle 100 pills of ecstasy, an illicit drug also called Gaw-Gaw, a statement from Drug Law Enforcement Agency DLEAG stated.

They said drugs that were discovered during a routine screening of luggage at the GSTC depot, concealed in nylon bags placed inside an ash-colored bluetooth speaker. It was the latest that such discoveries were made at the depot.

In one such incident, according to Ousman Saidybah, the PRO of Dleag, the bus company intercepted 313 pills of ecstasy and one stone of hashish from a passenger who immediately fled the scene after realising that the staff of GTSC discovered his illicit products.

“These seizures serve as an indication of the company’s resolve to ensure that its buses are not used to transport any form of prohibited drug. Therefore, we thank the management of GTSC for their zero-tolerance policy and continued collaboration and partnership in the crusade on drugs,” Saidybah said..

He said the Dleag and GTSC will collaborate to put in place stringent measures to detect drugs while ensuring that the company attain its strategic initiative aimed at reducing lead time for improved service delivery and customer satisfaction.