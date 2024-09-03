30.2 C
Saudi engages Gambia, others in efforts to halt Gaza violence

177
image 7

By Omar Bah

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held phone discussions with his counterparts from The Gambia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain on halting the violence in Gaza and supporting Palestinian rights amid escalating Israeli attacks and the humanitarian crisis.

Bin Farhan’s conversation with Gambia’s Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara revolved around the situation in the Palestinian territories, stressing the importance of increasing Arab-Islamic efforts to halt Israeli violations and reviewing ongoing efforts in this regard.

Since October 7 last year, the Israeli military has expanded its operations in the West Bank while settlers have intensified their attacks, resulting in the deaths of 676 Palestinians, including 150 children, with over 5,400 injured and more than 10,200 arrested, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

