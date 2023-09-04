GTU-YTP holds youth General Assembly

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Teachers Union Young Teachers Platform (GTUYTP) on Tuesday held its general assembly at Paradise Suites Hotel.

The meeting was designed to take stock of the successes registered during the period under review and to chart the new roadmap for a brighter future for these young teachers who continue to impact knowledge and culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bakary Badjie, the minister of Youth and Sports told the gathering that government continues to take meaningful actions to ensure teachers and educators across the country have the tools they need to be able to work in a safer environment. “Yes, we recognise that there are several challenges and several missing links but there is a strong commitment and we hope that sooner rather than later, government will be able to provide most of what teachers need to be able to deliver quality education and teaching,” he said.

Badjie also encouraged young teachers to always develop themselves

Marie Antoinette Corr- Jack, of the Gambia Teachers Union, said: “You are the pillar and energy of every country and it is therefore important to promote your participation in decision making processes”.

Pape Gaye, from the Senegalese teachers union, encouraged the young teachers never to allow themselves to be left behind as they are key in national development, and what they offer determines the future of the country.

Dr Gazi Dogan, the Head of the Turkish National Teachers Union, said investment in teachers is necessary.

Abdul Karim Sey, the Chairman of GTUCCU, said the future belongs to those who prepare for it.

Ismail Ceesay, president of the Gambia Teachers Union, said: “Teachers are change agents, and young teachers in particular should be supported for a better society. It is important for stakeholders, including government to invest in teachers and education in general education for meaningful development.