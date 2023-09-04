Triumphant Gambian chefs present regional trophy to Tourism Minister

Following their success in the recently concluded African Signature Cuisine Competition held in Nigeria, where The Gambia took the crown for the Jollof rice competition, members of the Chef Association of The Gambia Monday, presented their winning medal and certificates to the minister of tourism and culture Hamat Bah at office.

The Gambian team, led by renowned chef Saikou Bojang, won both the Jollof and Vegan categories at the West African Food Festival (WAFFEST) held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Presenting the awards Chef Bojang used the opportunity to thank Minister Bah, and all the institutions under his ministry for funding six air tickets for the team that enabled them to travel and participate at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director general of The Gambia Tourism Board Abubacarr S Camara expressed his appreciation and congratulated the Chef Association for winning the gold crown which brought a great honour to the country.

“This achievement will go a long way in promoting Destination Gambia to the outside world. I would like your association to henceforth organise itself better and come up with a calendar of events. In this way, GTBoard will be able to plan to support your activities. You should also be innovative and come up with initiatives to raise funds for your association to be self-sustainable,” DG Camara told the cooks.

Minister Hamat NK Bah congratulated the team for winning the award and thanked them for acknowledging the support of his ministry and its satellite institutions. He assured the association of his ministry’s support for their future activities and advised them to formalise the Chef Association’s partnership with the GT Board by registering with it.

Master class certificates were handed over to the deserving members of the association by the Minister Bah.