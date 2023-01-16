HAT-TRICK HERO ADAMA BOJANG STAMPTS BIKO’S COME BACK

After successfully helping the team regained promotion to the top tier, the fleet- footed Adama Bojang banged the first hat-trick of the season to kill giants Brikama United Friday. Bojang ‘s three goals were capped off with one from Yankuba Touray, son of former Biko ace Foday ‘Bebe’ Touray. Brikama’s only answer was a feeble effort by Mustapha Darboe shortly after resumption to make it 4-1. Its Biko’s second win in a row, a perfect start to the new season sponsored by Baluwo.



In another match Armed Forces shot down Falcons through the bullets of Samsideen Badjie via a penalty, but the birds returned the bullets through Saikou Sidibeh to make it 1-1. In Banjul, city rivals United and Waa fought for dominance with the latter wining on a slender 1-0 scoreline. It is Banjul United’s successive defeat in two matches. Young Momodu Salieu Jallow scored the lone goal from a penalty kick after United’s defender Modou Njie somehow handled the ball in the penalty area.

Real de Banjul were forced to settle for a draw with Greater Tomorrow at Basori as Samger beat PSV Wellingara 1-0, Fernanando Perriera accounting the lone goal.

As we went to press last night, champions Hawks were locking horns with Fortune, Wallidan playing Team Rhino as Marimoo entertained Gamtel.