Fatoumatta Jahumpa-Ceesay, the Gambia High Commissioner to South Africa and the SADC region yesterday presented her letters of credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Madame Jahumpa, a former speaker of the national assembly, was among 16 other heads of mission who presented their letters yesterday.
Home Gambia News High Commissioner Ceesay presents letters of credence
7th Afrisports wraps in Banjul
The 7th edition of the African worker Ssports association championship and congress, Afrisports wrapped up in Banjul on Sunday with the presentations of trophies,...