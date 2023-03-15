High Commissioner Ceesay presents letters of credence

Fatoumatta Jahumpa-Ceesay, the Gambia High Commissioner to South Africa and the SADC region yesterday presented her letters of credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Madame Jahumpa, a former speaker of the national assembly, was among 16 other heads of mission who presented their letters yesterday.

