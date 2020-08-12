Highest spike in Covid-19 deaths

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang & Aisha Tamba

The Gambia registered the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 related deaths with the Health Ministry reporting 9 new deaths on Monday bringing the total to 32 since the outbreak in March. According to the Health Ministry while 7 out of the new deaths tested positive, 2 were in determinant.

- Advertisement -

According to the report, there have been over 100 percent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases reported by the country with 111 new cases, taking the total of confirmed cases to 1,346.

Twenty-one of the new cases are MRC staff and their close contacts.

The country currently has 335 people in quarantine, 1,087 active cases, 145probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 2.4%

Whereas 13 persons were newly taken into quarantine, 17 new discharges were made with 227 recoveries.

The Ministry also cautioned that the cost borne by government at designated quarantine facilities is prohibitive and may be unsustainable.