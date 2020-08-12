27 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
type here...
News

Highest spike in Covid-19 deaths

458
Dr bittaye
- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang & Aisha Tamba

The Gambia registered the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 related deaths with the Health Ministry reporting 9 new deaths on Monday bringing the total to 32 since the outbreak in March. According to the Health Ministry while 7 out of the new deaths tested positive, 2 were in determinant.

- Advertisement -

According to the report, there have been over 100 percent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases reported by the country with 111 new cases, taking the total of confirmed cases to 1,346.

Twenty-one of the new cases are MRC staff and their close contacts.
The country currently has 335 people in quarantine, 1,087 active cases, 145probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 2.4%
Whereas 13 persons were newly taken into quarantine, 17 new discharges were made with 227 recoveries.

The Ministry also cautioned that the cost borne by government at designated quarantine facilities is prohibitive and may be unsustainable.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNHRC wants more prisoners pardoned
Next articleMali’s “African Spring”, aforegone conclusion. Next are Ivory Coast, Guinea Conakry and…
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

APRC THREATENS TO SUE MAI IF HE FAILS TO PROVE ALLEGATIONS

By Omar Bah Former ruling Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction has threatened legal actions against Mai Fatty if he fails to prove his allegations...
Read more
News

NHRC wants more prisoners pardoned

By Omar Bah The National Human Rights Commission has asked the Ministry of Justice to urge President Adama Barrow to pardon more prisoners, especially those...
Read more
News

Prosecution parades more witnesses in Spt Kanteh’s trial

By Amadou Jadama The trial of Chief Superintendent Muhammed Kanteh yesterday continued with the testimony of Police Commissioner for West Coast Region attached to Brikama...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

corona

COVID-19 outbreak in Gambia: My take

By Yaya Duwa Sanyang I have been lucky to have opportunities for a few years to work on epidemics and outbreaks in a number of...
mai

APRC THREATENS TO SUE MAI IF HE FAILS TO PROVE ALLEGATIONS

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta

Mali’s “African Spring”, aforegone conclusion. Next are Ivory Coast, Guinea Conakry and…

Dr bittaye

Highest spike in Covid-19 deaths

Emmanuel Joof

NHRC wants more prisoners pardoned

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions