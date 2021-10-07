IEC announces nomination papers ready for presidential candidates

By Olimatou Coker

The Independent Electoral Commission yesterday held a stakeholders’ consultative forum with the Civil Society Organizations and the media.

Speaking during the consultative forum, Mr. Samboujang Njie, the Chief Electoral Officer, said aspiring candidates may collect nomination papers at the Election House free of charge. He further stated that nominations will be conducted from 30th October to 5th November from 8am to 4pm daily at Election House.

“Candidates would be allocated a time to present their nomination papers to the returning officer of the election and security arrangements will be put in place by The Gambia Police Force to ensure a peaceful and orderly nomination period and political parties and candidates are advised to fully cooperate with the police to ensure proper security,” Njie said.

According to Njie, the requirements for this year’s nomination of a president are (1) A candidate shall be a citizen of The Gambia. (2)A candidate has attained a minimum age of thirty years. (3)A candidate has completed senior secondary school education. (4) A candidate has been ordinarily resident in The Gambia for the five years immediately preceding the election. (5)A candidate shall be nominated by not less than five thousand voters whose names appeared in the register of voters with at least two hundred voters being drawn from each administrative area. (6) Sworn declaration of assets. (7) Tax clearance certificate. (8) Payment of deposit of ten thousand dalasis (D10,000) as amended. (9) Representative symbols, colour and photographs of a candidate. (10) A person who is qualified to be registered as a voter under the constitution and the election act may contest as an independent candidate in any election and (12) a political party/ candidate shall abide by the code on election campaign ethics the commission may time to time set.