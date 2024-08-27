IGP testifies in camera at Russian oil enquiry

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Inspector General of police Seedy Touray yesterday testified before the national assembly joint committee enquiring a $30 million Russian oil importation and sale in the country.

Three companies Apogee FZC, Creed Energy Limited and Ultimate Beige Logistics are being investigated for allegedly importing and selling 36,935.614 metric tons of petroleum products in the country valued at $30 million without paying tax.

Yesterday was the turn of the IGP and for the second time in the investigations, journalists were not allowed to witness the proceedings, as was the case with the FIU, which testified last week.

Contacted for explanations, the chairperson of the joint committee Lamin J Sanneh said it was the police who requested from NAMs to do the session in camera.

He said the police are of the view that testifying in camera will ensure that critical information stays out of the reach of suspects.

According to Chairman Sanneh, it is a normal procedure for some witnesses to decide whether they want to testify in camera but that should be approved by the committee if it finds a reasonable justification.

“We accepted the IGP’s request to testify in camera because of good reasons,” he said.

Hon Sanneh said the police would come back to the enquiry to furnish it with certain documents.