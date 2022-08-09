Imam Baba Leigh nominated to attend world leadership summit in South Korea

- Advertisement -

Prominent Gambian religious leader Imam Baba Leigh of the Kanifing South Mosque has been invited as guest of honor to the World Summit and International Leadership Conference in South Korea. The conference, starting from August 11 to 14, is being held in honour of the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Washington Times Newspaper. The event will be attended by high level delegations from civic society, religious, media and business experts from Asia, Africa and Europe Americas.

The conference is themed on “Contemporary challenges in Global orders, the search for peace, security and Sustainable Development”.

The plenary and working seasons of the conference will address critical challenges the global order and offering recommendation for the way forward.

Imam Leigh, who is also a commissioner of the Gambia National Human Rights Commission, is being invited in recognition of his outstanding leadership and the search for world peace and justice.