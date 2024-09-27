- Advertisement -

On the 13th October 2023, the Executive Board and the UNESCO General Assembly unanimously adopted resolution 42C/61, and proclaimed 25th September of each year as International Day of the Soninke Language. It was resolved as follows:

“CONSIDERING the fact that the Soninke people founded the first empire south of the Sahara, the empire of Ghana, leaving for posterity a brilliant civilization, including their language, Soninke,

Recognizing the role that the Soninke language plays in promoting the universal values of solidarity and peace, Also considering Soninke an instrument for strengthening cohesion between peoples and countries, given that the language is spoken in several countries and recognized beyond Africa’s borders because of the attachment of its speakers, who make it their source of identity throughout the world,

Convinced of the opportunity afforded by language days to inform and raise awareness among the general public of the need to promote national languages and safeguard them as intangible cultural heritage,

Noting the need to promote multilingualism as a core value of the United Nations and an essential factor in harmonious communication between peoples, which promotes unity in diversity and international understanding, tolerance and dialogue,

Decides to proclaim 25th September of each year International Day of the Soninke Language.”

This recognition underscores the need to raise public awareness and take strategic measures to safeguard the Soninke language. As a transboundary language, Soninke serves not only as a natural means of expression, but also as a vital instrument for the conduct of intergovernmental cooperation and the promotion of dialogue and understanding between peoples and communities.

Spoken language or national language in The Gambia, Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea Conakry, it has become an official language in Mali. It is also spoken by diaspora communities in Central and East Africa, France, Spain and around the world. It is also now part of the curriculum of pre-kindergarten in New YorK. Given this vast scope, the preservation of the Soninke language is crucial.

On the occasion of the 1st anniversary of this date, we wish to extend the appreciation and gratitude of all the Soninke in The Gambia to his Excellency Adama Barrow, President of The Gambia and his government on his support which allowed, with the support of many countries in the world, and in particular, the Malian Delegation to UNESCO, to present and table the project before UNESCO to seek for a declaration of an International day for the Soninke Language.

We invite all the Soninke and people in The Gambia and around the world, to among other things, celebrate this day so as to highlight our language and our culture, to show the whole world that the Soninke people are grateful and are living up to the immense hope that this linguistic consecration represents.

Sheriff Marie Tambadou

President

Sumpoo Do Khati

(Youth Committee)