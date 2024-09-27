The door is closed!

- Advertisement -

With Aisha Jallow

There is a saying; when God closes a door, he opens a window. This saying gives one hope that perhaps we don’t get what we have wished for, but instead we will have something that is better but with a little more effort. The matters of one’s human soul is something very different from the matters of politics. We might think that these two are conjoined, at least in some countries, but that is more in theory than in practice. The more politicians try to convince the voters that they are pious, and moral guardians, the less we should trust them.

Another saying goes that actions speak louder than words. This is where I want to start my essay this time. Please don’t tell us that you promise this and that, that only If you vote for me; all your dreams will be fulfilled. Show that in actions instead. Show that through genuine concern about your fellow human beings. Make sure that what you wish for your own family is also something you indulge others. You want your children to have the best education, and you can afford it, but what about other kids? Those with broken homes, empty stomachs and dirty feet? Do they have less value than your own kids? Are they automatically a bit more stupid than your kids because they can’t afford to go to school? Do your kids automatically appreciate everything they get without a struggle?

I was the poor kid, the one who never knew when I would have my next meal. I was the one who was afraid, was beaten and humiliated. I was the kid who was shy, quiet and with very low self-esteem. The kid you didn’t notice because I was trying to become invisible to avoid further beating. We have these kids around us, we know them much too well, and perhaps you, who read this essay, are one of them. What made us grow up to strong and independent adults? We can’t give God all the credit for this, because God is helping the one who is helping him-/herself.

I have been struggling, I was stubborn and followed my own path. I have taken chances, have failed, stumbled and fallen but never stayed down. Some inner strength has always kept me up somehow and when I look back I am amazed that I survived. Today I was listening to the radio about unaccompanied refugee children who came to Sweden 9 years ago. A lot of refugees came here in 2015, and so many of them were children. Most of these kids were boys, around 87%. Fleeing without one’s parents is very hard and risky. It can be risky for boys, but I am sure you can imagine the higher risks for the girls.

The refuge children were around 16 years old so they started studying at high school level here. The government promised them that if they succeed in school and managed to get a job, the children will have a permanent residence permit. 2/3 of the refugee kids managed this and are now living and thriving in Sweden. These kids were struggling, stubborn enough to be able to flee their own country for a dream of a better life. Yes, it takes stubbornness, because otherwise you will give up on your dream. Being stubborn can be annoying for people in your surroundings, but it can help you to survive. It becomes your super power, in a way.

The radio reporter told that the refugee kids who managed to get to Sweden, and also succeeded with their studies, are a certain kind of people. They are strong and determined to never be beaten by their bad fate. They keep on struggling and have a goal for their lives. One young person, now a man, told that he is so grateful for his opportunities. He is working fulltime, but also studying on his free time to get higher grades. This young man wants to become a doctor one day, and I am sure he will manage. We need people like him who are willing to work hard, and also willing to give back to society. I think it is very important to have that mindset; not taking anything for granted, but give back and help others.

I read an article about the situation in the Canary Islands where a lot of refugees come by boat. This is the nearest way to Europe so many refugees take the chance to go there by boat. It is not a joy ride, going there. The boats are hardly sea worthy, and the life jackets, if there are any, are not functioning. They are made to look like proper life jackets, and the refugees pay large sums for them, but if you fall in the water you will drown. The life jackets are made of fabric and filled with paper, the paper crumbles when it gets wet and can’t hold the weight of anything.

According to the article, in The Standard Newspaper, the European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas has announced during an official visit to Africa that the EU will redouble its effort in the prevention of irregular arrivals from The Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania.

The European Union will continue to play an important role in the prevention of irregular arrivals by strengthening cooperation and partnership with countries of origin and transit, which are of particular interest for the migration management in the Canary Islands, such as Mauritania, Senegal and Gambia.

The European Commission will soon make an additional €14 million package of financial assistance available to Spain to improve the Canary Islands reception capacity for irregular migrants.

In the Canary Islands, Schinas added, “you are not alone; Europe is at your side,” Schinas told a joint press conference with the region’s president, Fernando Clavijo.

”You are not alone; Europe is on your side.” Doesn’t that sound sweet and considerate until you realize who’s side he is on. I can tell you that it is not on your side, dear Gambians! No, the door that is closed will now become locked and bolted down. Desperate people will be kept outside, no matter what.

Well, I understand that these small islands, the Canary Islands, can’t handle all the refugees on their own. They are desperate for help from the EU, but what about your desperation? Who is listening to your cries for help when not even your own people s willing to do that?

There is a reason for why people continue fleeing from The Gambia. We can’t blame Jammeh anymore, but the poverty and the desperation is just as high, or even higher than before. People feel that the door is closed for them in their own country. They can’t see any light at the end of the tunnel, so they make a desperate decision to flee, no matter the risks. The hope for a better life is what is keeping you up. The hope for a better day is drying your tears. The hope that one day you will be able to help your family financially will silence your bad conscience when you think of the money you borrowed or even stole to be able to pay for your ticket.

Some people think of refugees as vermins, that should be kept out, but they don’t see the dedication or care about the desperation. What about your own people, those who really can help you? Why aren’t they? Have you asked them that? When the door to Europe is closed, there is a window of opportunities for your own people to improve your lives. Demand a change and never take NO for an answer!

Email: [email protected]