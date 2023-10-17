Islamic Council condemns Israel’s heinous crimes against Palestinians

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council yesterday called on the international community to halt what it describes as Israel’s “ugly crimes against Palestinians”.

This was contained in a statement signed by Sheikh Essa Darbo, the president of GISC.

- Advertisement -

“The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council (GSIC) is closely monitoring and following the tragic events that are unfolding in the occupied land of Palestine by the occupied Zionist forces, and is calling upon the international community to make a call for an immediate halt to these ugly crimes of the zionist which are inhumanely manifested in the massacring of innocent children, women, old men, the handicapped and the dispersion of the people as well as committing genocide and the deliberate destruction of mosques, hospitals and infrastructures,” the Council said.

The Council condemned the actions of Israel which continues to strike occupied Gaza, calling on the international community to act.

“The council is strongly condemning and repudiating those crimes that has surpassed every imagination and has gone beyond every calculation in magnitude; it shows a complete disrespect for human life and a blatant disregard of international treaties, international laws and ethics,” it said. “The international community must call for an immediate cessation of these heinous crimes and to stand supportively on the side of the victims to defend them against the assault of oppressive evil doers and to eventually punish the perpetrators.” the statement concluded.