ITC, Ecowas training on trade competitiveness ends

By Olimatou Coker

Ecowas, in partnership with the International Trade Centre (ITC), recently hosted a five-day training program aimed at enhancing trade competitiveness among member states. Held at the African Princes hotel, the initiative, part of the West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP), focusses on improving production, transformation, and export capacities within key sectors. Participants were engaged in a training designed to strengthen regional trade linkages, access and utilise data, and means to boost the performance of selected value chains. By equipping businesses with necessary skills and knowledge, Ecowas aims to foster economic growth and facilitate better integration into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Baboucarr Ismaila Joof, the minister of trade, said the training also serves as a vital component of strategies implored to address supply-side constraints by equipping the trade policy professionals, analysts, and researchers with the tools and knowledge needed to analyse trade competitiveness and regional value chains.

“We are laying the foundation for more informed decision-making and more effective policy interventions that will ensure more vibrant trade relations while guaranteeing effective participation in regional and global trade,” he said.

Minister Joof added that participants will delve into the intricacies of the West African Competitiveness Observatory, a platform that focusses on key data and insights on trade flows, market opportunities, and competitiveness indicators.

“The practical exercises you will engage in are not just academic—they are directly relevant to the real-world challenges we face daily. Your ability to monitor trade competitiveness, identify opportunities for regional integration, and propose policy interventions will be crucial as we work to enhance our position in global and continental markets,” he said.

The Ecowas Ambassador to The Gambia, Miatta Lily French, said the initiative is an important effort to enhance the region’s competitiveness as it provides the right tools and knowledge to inform strategic policymaking.

“The International Trade Centre (ITC) plays a key role in this endeavor through the West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP). Funded by the European Union in collaboration with the Ecowas Commission, this program is multifaceted and strategic. We are implementing activities that promote better regional linkages among selected value chains, thereby fostering stronger regional integration,” she added.

Additionally, she noted, the program supports key regional intermediary organisations, which are crucial for the effective functioning of “our value chains.”.

Enrica Pellacani, the head of cooperation at EU, said the training is designed to ensure that trade professionals are equipped to use the tool to its fullest potential, enabling them to identify opportunities for regional value chain integration and propose targeted interventions.

“It is our hope that you will leverage this platform to drive informed decision-making and strategic planning, not only for your respective countries but for the region as a whole,” he added.