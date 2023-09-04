Jadama is new SIS boss

A new director general has been appointed for the State Intelligence Services, SIS. He is Lamin Jadama, a native of Niamina Katamina. Jadama was a former National Assembly Member representing Niamina West. He contested and won the seat on an APRC ticket in 2012 and stood down in 2017. Jadama succeeds Ousman Sowe who has since been appointed minister of lands and regional government. Until his appointment Mr Jadama was the deputy director general of the country’s spy agency. Apart from his foray in politics, Mr Jadama has served as a career intelligence operative and administrator.