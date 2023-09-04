Ousmane Sonko ends hunger strike

Detained Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, an aspiring presidential candidate and head of state Macky Sall’s fiercest critic, yesteday ended a hunger strike he began on July 30.
Sonko has faced a string of legal woes since 2021 he claims are aimed at keeping him out of politics.
