Deputy Speaker attends parliamentary security forum in London

The deputy speaker of the National Assembly Seedy Njie is representing The Gambia at the ongoing parliamentary intelligence-security forum in London, UK. The forum is the leading international security forum providing expertise and collaboration among parliamentarians and government officials to increase understanding of the current global security threats while creating actionable solutions that counter these threats.

As part of his trip Mr Njie, who is the head of the security committee in the National Assembly, accompanied by the Deputy Clerk of the House Kalipha Mbye and staff of the Gambia High Commission led by DHM Mr Suntu Touray, held discussions with the Gambian community on the need for unity and national development among Gambians in the UK.

Mr Njie urged compatriots in the diaspora to be law abiding and serve as good ambassadors of The Gambia in their dealings and commended them for their contribution to the economic growth of The Gambia through remittances.

Mr Njie also met Gambian religious leaders in East London at the residence of Imam Bakalilu Jaiteh, a respected Islamic cleric who used the occasion to pray for the country and President Adama Barrow.

Deputy Speaker Njie urged the religious leaders to continue praying and preaching peace among Gambians both at home and abroad.