Jali village receives over 250 bags of rice from natives

While Gambians are anticipating government’s food aid, the natives of Jali in Kiang West, Lower River Region based home and abroad have taken the lead to provide food for the villagers to keep them home and safe.

The donated food items include128 bags of 50kg rice, 126 bags of 25kg rice and 66 bags of sugar worth D453,983.

The donated food items are meant to support the villagers during the period of the state of public health emergency in the country and the month of Ramadan.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Kombo Jali Development Association in collaboration with the Jali Village Development Committee, Sukiang Jali and Jaliba Jula Associations.

Public Relations Officer, Lamin Drammeh said the money used to purchase the food items was raised through pledges within two weeks “and people are still sending in their contributions”.

Drammeh said the idea of the initiative came from a single person and was soon embraced by all the natives of Jali both in The Gambia and abroad.

He said every household in Jali will benefit from the gesture, including those who are not presently residing in the village.

“Jali has always been an example in Kiang. This is the first of its kind and we hope it works so that we could have more of its kind in the future. Jali is special for one thing, whatever we want to do we do it. We will continue to maintain that trend of giving back to our community at any time of need,” he said.

He called on Gambians to support one another during these difficult times.

Mr Drammeh reserved special praise for Lamin Dibba, a Gambian based in the US, who has his ancestral root in Jali.

The president of Kombo Jali Development Association, Tumbul Drammeh said he was overwhelmed by the efforts of the sons and daughters of Jali both home and abroad for the gesture.

He said providing such a big gesture demonstrates one’s commitment and love for their community.

“I want to advise the people of Jali and the entire country to respect the WHO’s and Gambia government’s precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said.