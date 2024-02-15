JAMMEH SAYS HE DID NOT SANCTION ANY RECONCILIATION TALKS

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Former president, Yahya Jammeh, has categorically denied statements made by some prominent people in the APRC and Foñi reported in The Standard yesterday that he endorsed the current mediation efforts to reconcile the two APRC factions and that he will call and reconcile with Fabakary Tombong Jatta.

In an audio released yesterday from his exile base in Equatorial Guinea, Jammeh who founded the APRC and now backs its breakaway faction called ‘No-To-Alliance’ movement stated: “The condition I gave Yahya Tamba is that if Fabakary and his team want to reconcile, they will have to return all APRC documents. It is a big lie for anyone to suggest that last week I spoke to anyone about any reconciliation. It is not true. The former MP is also lying about his claims that I was the one who authorised them to reconcile. There is no iota of truth in it…

- Advertisement -

“To say I said I will call Fabakary for us to reconcile is false because since Fabakary joined the NPP, I have not spoken to him even for once. So, anyone claiming that I said I will call Fabakary is lying. The person who made the claims is lying and he knows he is lying. I have no reason to lie. If anyone wants to come to our APRC which is the only legitimate APRC, you have to go to the executive. I have made it very clear to Fabakary and the team that it will be over my dead body that the APRC will join the NPP.”