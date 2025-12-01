Jammeh’s November return cancelled

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The noise surrounding the former president Yahya Jammeh’s planned return to the country has finally been put to rest after he faced what he supporters called ‘logistical challenges’.

On October 26 at his native Kanilai, Jammeh announced he will return to the country in November through audio messages sent to thousands of his supporters who travelled to the village to hear him speak.

- Advertisement -

Since his announcement, supporters have been making endless preparations, buying matching outfits [Ashobees], conducting cleansing exercises in Kanilai

However, as the month came to an end with no apparent sign of Jammeh, his supporters issued a statement saying Jammeh’s return has been delayed by “unfinished logistical arrangements”.

The statement did not mention any specific challenge but many people doubted the former president ability to return to the country. When contacted for clarification on the specific challenge that delayed the return, Momodou Yafaye Tamba leader of the No -To Alliance, declined to comment.