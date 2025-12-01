Mayor Lowe says IEC erred in scheduling by-election nominations over Christmas

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe, has strongly cricitised the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) decision to hold candidate nominations for the upcoming municipal by-elections during the christmas period, calling it a “profound oversight” that undermines inclusive democracy.

The IEC announced by-elections for two wards Brikama and MansaKonko Administrative Area with the elections scheduled to take place on January 10, 2026 while the nominations will take place from December 25th to 27th.

In a statement, Lowe, the Gambia’s first elected female mayor, said scheduling nominations between December 25 and 27, 2025, a time when women are busy preparing for the holidays and uniting their families, is disappointing.

“To demand their presence at nomination centres during this time is to erect a significant, practical barrier to women participation,” she said.

Lowe argued that the scheduling is not neutral and functions as a campaign of exclusion, disproportionately silencing women voices in the political process.

She emphasised that local government, being the level of governance closest to the people, should be accessible to all, especially women.

The Mayor called on the IEC to review and reschedule the nominations and campaign calendar to dates that respect the country’s religious diversity and the role of women.

“Our democracy must be built for all, not just for those who are not busy holding our families and communities together,” she added.