Jawara Foundation donates to BCC Deaf Sports Club

The Abubakary Jawara Foundation-Africa Charity – has donated a cheque of D25, 000 to the Banjul City Council Deaf Sports Club.

The presentation was held at the foundation’s headquarters at Fatou Golden Plaza at Bakau.

Addressing the beneficiaries the chairman of the foundation, Abubakary Jawara pledged his continued support to the organisation and called on them to knock on his door at any time. He said the donation is part of his continuous support for youth empowerment and development in The Gambia.

“I have this conviction that I should play my role in helping the young people of this country to grow. This is why I never hesitate to support anything that has to do with the young people because the continued peace and stability of this country relies on how we prepare the youths as future leaders,” he said.

A representative from the group welcomed the gesture whilst reiterating that the differently able community continue to be bullied and marginalized even at home.

He stressed that the donation will go a long way in helping the club in the upcoming sports activities.