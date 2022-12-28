BAKAU AND SK-WEST IN EPIC FINAL

With holders Kombo East already dethroned having failed to reach the final, a new name will be inscribed on the Super Nawettan trophy this year. It will be either Bakau or SereKunda West. Both have not won the title for what seems to be centuries now, but in spectacular fashion, the two zones played exciting football to reach the final, now stated for Saturday.

Bakau, ever flamboyant but always temperamental beat Sanyang 1-0 in a grueling semifinal with Omar Jarju finding the net in the 54th minute for a goal that sealed their ticket.

For Serekunda West, known for discipline and master class tactics, the path to the final was more bruising. They had to fight a derby against their more trophy endowed Sere-Kunda East neighbours in the semis. They prevailed.

The crowning will be done at the Serekunda East Park, the favourite venue for every Super Nawettan final after what is already billing to be an exciting first post Covid- Super Nawettan drought final. With both Bakau and West using the same highway to EAST park, who will use the back way on their return?

Before the final though, there is the small matter of deciding who comes third. That classification match will be played between losing semifinalists Serekunda East and Sanyang at the same venue, East Park on Friday.