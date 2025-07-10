Joseph Colley is new IEC chairman

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Joseph (Joe) Colley has been confirmed as the new chairman of Gambia’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), succeeding Alieu Momar Njie whose contract ended in March 2025.

Colley, who until yesterday was vice chairman of the IEC, has been actively involved in the commission’s work, including strategic planning for upcoming elections. His appointment follows Njie’s retirement after nearly nine years as IEC chairman, during which Njie oversaw significant electoral reforms and democratic developments in The Gambia including the much talked about 2016 presidential election that ended Jammeh’s 22-year dictatorial regime.

Meanwhile, President Barrow has also appointed Mr Cherno M Jallow as IEC Vice chairman. He is a retired diplomat who worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before joining the United Nations where he was deployed to various countries including Somalia, Kenya, DR Congo, Central Africa Republic, East Timor, among others.