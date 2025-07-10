Sering Modou Njie appointed foreign minister

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow on Wednesday reassigned Sering Modou Njie, Minister for Defence as the new Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

It came barely five days after President Barrow announced his acceptance of the resignation of Dr Mamadou Tangara who had been the country’s chief diplomat for over seven years.

Tangara has taken up an international role under the African Union.

Mr Njie had a short stint as ambassador to Turkey before his appointment as defence minister in 2022.

Njie, a career soldier, is native of Medina Sering Mass, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and a Master’s Degree in International Relations. He began his military career in 1998 as the Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Armed Forces. His trajectory in public service has included key diplomatic postings, including as Deputy Head of Mission at The Gambia High Commission in New Delhi, India, and various roles at The Gambia Embassy in Turkey.

Meanwhile the vice president, Muhammed BS Jallow, has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the Ministry of Defence.