IsDB approves $32.2M for School of Medicine at UTG Faraba campus

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology is pleased to announce that at its 361st meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Board of Executive Directors has approved US $ 32.20 Million for The Gambia, to help fund the establishment of the “School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (SMAHS)” at the University of The Gambia Faraba Banta Campus.

The Project Development Objective is to establish a modern and well-equipped School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, thereby improving the quality, accessibility, and sustainability of healthcare training and service delivery in the country. The project aims to address The Gambia’s acute healthcare workforce shortage by expanding access to high-quality medical education, increasing the number of locally trained health professionals, and enhancing research and public health capacity.

The Project comprises Component 1, which includes civil works of five schools with shared facilities; Component 2 entails supervision of work and equipment installation; Component 3 consists of sixteen advanced medical and laboratory equipment and telemedicine technology; while Component 4 includes academic and faculty development, including curriculum enhancement and international training.

The IsDB expresses optimism that the initiative will support The Gambia to address the country’s critical shortage of healthcare professionals by building a pipeline of locally trained doctors, nurses, and public health experts, ultimately improving the quality and resilience of the national health system.

With these strategic projects, under the leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (MoHERST) is committed to using Higher Education as a tool for economic transformation of The Gambia.

On behalf of the Government of The Gambia, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology expresses its heartfelt appreciation to the Islamic Development Bank for its continued support in the Government’s National Development Plan, especially in the Gambia’s Higher Education Transformation Agenda.

