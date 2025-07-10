Minister Ceesay says Russian oil scandal investigation findings not yet formalized

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Minister for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Dr. Ismaila Ceesay yesterday asserted during his ministry’s monthly press conference that the National Assembly Committee’s findings on the Russian petroleum oil scandal does not carry formal legislative authority yet, as it has not been debated and adopted by the Assembly.

Two weeks ago, the National Assembly joint committee of FPAC and PEC submitted its findings of investigations into the allegations that a Russian ship was allowed to dump and sale its products in the country under dubious circumstances.

The committee recommended that punitive measures be taken against certain officials including at least two ministers, Petroleum’s Abdou Jobe and former IGP, and now Minister of Interior Abdoulie Sanyang.

Confronted by the media on the matter, Minister Ceesay said the Ministry of Justice has already made a statement clarifying that the findings remain internal to the National Assembly.

“What this means is that this report has not been officially debated or adopted in plenary at the National Assembly. Under parliamentary rules, it does not yet carry formal legislative authority. Therefore, the government urges the public to be patient until the National Assembly completes its work on it,” he said.