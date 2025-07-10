GOV’T TAKING DUE DILIGENCE DESPITE US PRESSURE FOR STARLINK’S LICENSE

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Following international media reports accusing the US government of placing intense diplomatic pressure on The Gambia to fasten regulatory approval for Starlink, with threats of possible funding freeze, the minister of Digital Economy Lamin Jabbi, yesterday confirmed in the National Assembly that both the US Department and its embassy in Banjul have been persistent in urging Gambia to fast track license approval for Elon Musk’s Starlink company.

Mr Jabbi made these remarks in response to Banjul Central’s Representative Abdoulie Njai who asked the minister about the reported US diplomatic pressure and what safeguards exist to ensure regulatory decisions on critical digital infrastructure remain insulated from undue foreign influence or aid-related coercion.

Jabbi responded that Starlink had submitted an application for a license to operate in The Gambia and following a review, PURA confirmed that the company has met the licensing requirements and forwarded their recommendation to the ministry for approval of a VSAT (Very-small-aperture terminal) license.

“This was prior to my coming into office as minister. However, by the time the license was ready for signature, I assumed office and upon review, I identified several critical issues surrounding the license that required further analysis and further consultations including, at the level of cabinet, to ensure compliance with relevant Gambian laws and international best practices,” the minister said.

He further disclosed that during this period, both the US Embassy and Starlink contacted his ministry about the delay and a meeting was held where it was discovered that Starlink is not qualified as a VSAT, which must be established before a license could be issued.

“This prompted the need for further reassessment and scrutiny,” Jabbi explained, adding that the US States Department and Starlink also sought a meeting with him while he was attending World Bank meetings in Washington where they raised strong concerns against the delay in the issuance of the license”.

“I explained to them that the review and consultation process was in progress and that a decision would be communicated once concluded. As to whether it was diplomatic pressure, well, interpretations may vary depending on jurisdictions and culture. However it is true that the US State Department, US Embassy and Starlink have been very persistent and critical in their follow up. This extended review period is due to the disruptive nature of the technology which demands thorough consideration of its economic, political, and social and security implications before a well informed decision could be made. Once a reassessment is complete and a decision is made at cabinet, Starlink will be informed,” Minister Jabbi said.

According to him, when a company is applying for a license of such nature they need to specify the service to be provided, roll out plan, investment plan and standards for service delivery. “These are measures embedded in any service, and we thought at the time that a good number of those areas needed clarifications,” he added.

Asked why PURA recommended for an approval despite knowing that Starlink was not a VSAT, the minister said his ministry had sent questions to both PURA and Starlink and the answer they have received from Starlink is that they are not a VSAT.

“If you are not a VSAT, I would not be signing a license instrument which is a VSAT. We just indicated to PURA that Starlink is not a VSAT and we are not going to sign a license that is not VSAT,” he declared.