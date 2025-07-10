Clause 14 fails again

- Advertisement -

The rejection of Clause 14, which seeks to grant voting rights to Gambians in the diaspora, by the National Assembly recently is a disappointing setback for democratic inclusion and progress.

The clause, which was part of the 2024 draft constitution, would have allowed Gambians abroad to participate in national elections for the first time. However, lawmakers dismissed the clause on the grounds that its reintroduction contravened the Assembly’s Standing Orders.

While procedural compliance is important, using it as a basis to deny diaspora enfranchisement raises serious questions about political will and the sincerity of the reform process. This is seen by many as a result of a lack of political will.

The diaspora represents a significant and active segment of the Gambian population. Their remittances sustain families, fund development projects, and stabilise the national economy. Yet, despite their undeniable contribution, they remain excluded from a right as fundamental voting.

This exclusion not only undermines the principle of equal citizenship but also sends a troubling message that the diaspora’s economic value is observed, but their political voice is not.

The parliament’s rationale in rejecting it this time is that the clause’s reappearance defied procedural norm, feels more like a convenient excuse than a genuine willingness to follow the rules.

As perception is important in politics, it is necessary for the government to make every endeavour to ensure that this clause is reintroduced and passed in the near future. Otherwise, the many people – including those in the diaspora – who believe that the government does not want them to vote will be vindicated. After all, why is it so difficult to let them vote when almost every country in the world is doing it.

Efforts must be made to ensure that no segment of Gambian society, which includes those in the diaspora, is disenfranchised.