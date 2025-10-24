Journalist forms movement to contest 2026 election

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Sulayman Waan, a Gambian journalist who has worked with different media houses over the past decade has formed the Change Front movement (CF) to contest the 2026 election. The movement was launched at the YMCA centre in Kanifing yesterday.

Waan told journalists at the unveiling event that his movement, which he said is anchored on the operative words “patriotism, justice, and development”, will provide a new platform to Gambians seeking to promote democracy, economic empowerment and inclusiveness.

He stated: “Today, I stand before you not only as Sulayman Waan, a son of this soil, a journalist who has walked among you, listened to your struggles, and shared in your hopes but as a servant ready to take on the highest responsibility of our land. After years of reflection, service, and sacrifice, I formally declare my candidacy for the presidency of The Gambia in the 2026 elections under The Change Front.

“We are a nation blessed with brilliant people, rich culture, fertile land, and unmatched resilience, yet we continue to suffer under the weight of high living costs, a fragile economy, failing healthcare, struggling education, and widespread unemployment. Our women remain underrepresented, our youths underutilised, and our national resources mismanaged. This is not The Gambia we deserve. This is not the Gambia our children should inherit.”

He said as a journalist, he saw these challenges up close. “I have reported on the hunger in our communities, the broken systems that fail our citizens, and the dreams that too often go unrealised. These experiences have shaped my conviction that The Gambia is ready for real change and that change begins with courageous leadership. My vision is clear, a unified and corruption-free Gambia where integrity is the foundation of governance, an economy that works for all, with opportunities for decent employment and fair wages, a modern agricultural sector that ensures food security and prosperity for our farmers, a healthcare system that saves lives and restores dignity, an education system aligned with the job market, equipping our youths with the skills they need to succeed and a secure and just society where every Gambian feels safe, respected, and valued,” he expounded.