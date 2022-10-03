JUDICIARY DENIES D11M FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Office of the Chief Justice has denied allegations of mismanagement of D11 million involving a judicial staff.

Two weeks ago, police spokesperson, Cadet ASP Binta Njie, told The Standard the police special investigations unit has been probing the alleged D11 million fraud at the Judiciary.

But in a statement on Friday, the Chief Justice said “no such cash has been stolen from the judiciary funds. That is not the case. The Judiciary has not lost any such funds.”

The CJ’s office further said the reports of corruption are of significant concern to the Judiciary as they create the impression that the Judiciary has stolen or defrauded of the said amount.

“What appeared to be an attempt to defraud the Judiciary was discovered by the Judiciary in 2021, and necessary actions were taken accordingly. The intervention of the Central Bank and Senior Management of the Judiciary thwarted the attempted fraud,” the statement from the CJ’s office read.

According to the CJ’s office, the Judiciary reported the matter to the police on the 15th December 2021 and the staff member concerned was sent home pending the conclusion of Police investigations.

Police spokesperson, Cadet ASP Binta Njie, has confirmed that the Police special investigations unit has completed its investigation into the alleged fraud and submitted its report to the Attorney General’s chambers for legal advice. Asked when the report was submitted to the AG Chambers, PRO Njie said she would need time to find out.