Judiciary marks legal year from Sunday

By Bruce Asemota

The Judiciary of The Gambia, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and the Gambia Bar Association will celebrate the official opening of the legal year 2024 on Sunday, at the law courts complex in Banjul.

President Adama Barrow will preside over the ceremony.

The legal year dates back to 1982, initiated by the then Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Fafa E.M’Bai after the 1981 abortive coup of Kukoi Samba Sanyang.

The first legal year was celebrated at the McCarthy Square under Sir Philip Bridges as the Chief Justice of The Gambia.

The event is marked to take stock of the administration of justice, reflection on the achievements and challenges as well as discussion on ways forward.

This year’s event will commence on Sunday, 21 January and ends on 27 January with social events including walk for health, football and volleyball matches between the judiciary and the ministry of justice.

On Monday, 22 January, there will be call to the Bar ceremony as well as evaluation on the training of district chiefs, panel members and scribes and discussions with The Gambia Sentencing Council.

On Tuesday, 23 January, there will be Bench and Bar dialogue and the following day Wednesday there will be training on Cybercrime Electronics Evidence and Transnational Crime in the Digital era.

On Thursday, 25 January, there will be training of magistrates on rape and other guidelines which will be followed by the launching of the Association and training for Commissioner for Oaths, Notary Public and Justices of Peace.

On Friday, 26t January, there will be training of magistrates on case management in criminal matters.

The last day 27 January, will be the Bench and Bar social event.