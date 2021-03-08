35 C
City of Banjul
Monday, March 8, 2021
Kandeh accuses Barrow of failing to respect people's will

By Olimatou Coker

Mamma Kandeh, leader of Gambia Democratic Congress, has accused President Barrow of falling to abide by people’s will.

Kandeh made these remarks on Saturday at GDC congress held at Farafenni mini stadium.

“Our nation continues to face unprecedented challenges rooted in bad governance, corruption as well as a continued marginalization of the masses, especially women and young people from the national scheme of events”.

He said it is evident that people are currently facing uncertain times which makes an interesting point that the leadership has failed to abide by the people’s will.

Kandeh called on Gambians to take back their country from uncertainty borne out of corruption and bad governance. “We are telling Gambians and will continue to tell them in a loud voice, get up, make your country great again and take back control”.

He also said a GDC government will bring about radical changes based on the good governance principles of transparency, accountability, rule of law and participation.

Mamma Kandeh was re-elected as the party leader while few others elected to fill numerous other positions in the executive.

